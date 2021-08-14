TN Guv calls for upholding civilisational ideals and constitutional values

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday extended his 75th Independence Day greetings to the people of the state and called for upholding the country’s civilisational ideals and constitutional values.

In his message on the eve of the Independence Day, he extended his warm greetings and good wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu on the ''joyous occasion of our 75th Independence Day.'' ''On this historical occasion, let us take pride in the remarkable progress achieved by our nation in various fields and salute our valiant freedom fighters whose sacrifices brought freedom to our country from oppressive colonial rule.'' ''On this Independence Day, let us renew our pledge to uphold the country’s civilisational ideals and constitutional values and rededicate ourselves to building an inclusive, peaceful, harmonious and progressive India,'' he said.

May the spirit of freedom fill the air and care and concern for fellow Indians dominate our hearts and minds, he added.

