U'khand CM honours defence personnel, war widows

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday honoured retired and serving defence personnel besides war widows, saying the country is safe because of their sacrifices. The 47 people honoured on Saturday included 21 soldiers still in service, 20 retired defence personnel and six war widows.

The chief minister said his heart is filled with a sense of pride as he honours brave soldiers and war widows.

Saluting soldiers who laid down their lives for the country's unity and integrity, he said it was because of them that the country was safe.

''Our soldiers are our real heroes. They are ready to protect their motherland even at the cost of their life. We are proud of the Indian Army because of whom the country is safe,'' he said.

''Being the son of a soldier myself, I am reminded of my childhood whenever I get a chance to participate in a programme of the Army. I have seen the bravery of Army men and the struggles their families go through,'' Dhami said.

Speaking of facilities being given by the state government to soldiers and their families, he said the kin of those who die in action are being given a government job in accordance with their educational qualifications.

The grant is given to war widows has been increased from Rs 8,000 per month to Rs 10,000 per month, he said.

A grand martyrs' memorial is being built in Dehradun in which soil from the home of every martyr will be used, Dhami said, adding Uttarakhand is a state from where almost every family has at least one person serving in the armed forces.

Dhami also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for boosting the morale of the armed forces by celebrating important festivals like Diwali and Holi along with them at the borders.

