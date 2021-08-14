Zambian president Lungu declares elections 'not free and fair'

Zambian President Edgar Lungu has declared Thursday's presidential and parliamentary election "not free and fair" after incidents of violence in three provinces, he said in a statement released on Saturday.

Lungu, who was trailing his main contender Hakainde Hichilema in early results from the electoral commission, said the Patriotic Front party that he leads was consulting on its next course of action.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)