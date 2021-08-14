Union Minister Muraleedharan says behaviour of Left MPs in RS a disgrace to Keralites

Union minister V Muraleedharan on Saturday hit out at the Left parliamentarians in Rajya Sabha and said their behaviour inside the House was a disgrace to Keralites.

Muraleedharan, who met the media here, said the Left MPs graduated from the ''Sivankutty'' school and it will not be tolerated in Parliament.

''Two Rajya Sabha members from Kerala sat on the table of Rajya Sabha secretary-general. Their behaviour inside the Rajya Sabha was a disgrace to Keralites,'' Muraleedharan said and showed the media a picture of Left MPs Binoy Viswam and V Sivadasan sitting atop a table in Parliament. The union minister rejected the opposition allegations that musclemen sent by the government were responsible for the ruckus.

''A member, who is claiming to be a leader of the proletarian class, caught hold of the neck of a poor marshal who was doing his job for earning his livelihood,'' he alleged.

Referring to the ruckus in the Kerala Assembly in 2015 in which state education minister V Sivankutty is accused, Muraleedharan said ''those MPs who misbehaved in the Upper House belonged to the Sivankutty School''.

After a peaceful debate and the smooth passage of a bill to restore the states' powers to identify and notify their own lists of OBCs, all hell broke loose in Rajya Sabha a few days ago when the insurance amendment bill to privatise the state-run general insurance companies was taken up. Calling it a sell-off, the Opposition MPs had stormed into the Well of the House shouting anti-government slogans.

Some MPs tore papers, believed to be copies of the bill, and lofted those towards the chair and the House officers. Some tried to break the cordon and jostled with the security staff. A few squatted on the tables.

Meanwhile, CPI MP from Kerala, Viswam, on Saturday wrote to the secretary-general of Rajya Sabha requesting him to conduct a detailed probe into the events of August 11 and alleged that ''selective leaking'' of CCTV footage of the House was done to put the blame on the Opposition and ''mislead'' the country.

In the letter, Viswam alleged that he, along with other opposition members, was ''physically manhandled and targeted by unknown personnel in Parliament''.

Citing CCTV footage from Rajya Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has alleged opposition members had manhandled marshals and demanded that the Rajya Sabha chairman constitute a special committee to probe the misbehaviour and indiscipline and strict action taken against them.

