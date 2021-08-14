Left Menu

Natwar Singh's son Jagat rejoins BJP

14-08-2021
  • India

Former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh's son Jagat Singh on Saturday rejoined the BJP after two-and-half years.

After his induction in the presence of other BJP leaders at the party headquarters here, Singh said that he had made a mistake by quitting the party.

He said that the BJP has given him another chance after more than two years, which he would use to propagate the Centre's schemes in villages and hamlets.

Singh, whose father Natwar Singh is a Congress veteran, was denied a ticket in the 2018 assembly election after which he left the party. Later in 2019, the two-time MLA contested on a BSP ticket from the Ramgarh seat of Alwar.

The election to this seat was put off after BSP candidate Laxman Singh (62) died of a heart attack.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said that with Jagat Singh joining the party again, it will gain strength in eastern Rajasthan.

