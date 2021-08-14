Left Menu

Poll promises being implemented, says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said his party led government has been implementing poll promises in a step by step fashion and asserted that all assurances would be fulfilled.Speaking in the Assembly on the occasion of the 100th day of his government assuming office, Stalin said he considered saving peoples lives during the second wave of the COVID-19 as the governments biggest achievement.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-08-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 21:31 IST
Poll promises being implemented, says CM Stalin
Stalin assumed office as CM on May 7 after the DMK, led by him won the Assembly polls. August 14 is the 100th day of the DMK government in office. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said his party-led government has been implementing poll promises in a step by step fashion and asserted that all assurances would be fulfilled.

Speaking in the Assembly on the occasion of the 100th day of his government assuming office, Stalin said he considered saving people's lives during the second wave of the COVID-19 as the government's biggest achievement. The poll promises are being implemented in a phased manner and all assurances would be fulfilled, he said.

Stalin assumed office as CM on May 7 after the DMK, led by him won the Assembly polls. August 14 is the 100th day of the DMK government in office.

Later, in a statement, Stalin listed initiatives like cutting down prices of petrol and milk (Rs 3 per litre for both), allowing women to travel free of cost in town buses, Rs 4,000 COVID-19 cash relief to beneficiaries, appointing trained aspirants belonging to all castes as priests and ''transforming'' Health department to tackle any future wave of the pandemic.

Such initiatives were part of efforts to fulfil about 500 poll promises made by the DMK, in the run-up to the April 6 Assembly polls.

Enthused by such achievements in the very first 100 days, great achievements that would be remembered for a century shall be made, the Chief Minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
4
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021