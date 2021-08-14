Left Menu

BJP will back protests against love jihad: DK district chief

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-08-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 21:38 IST
BJP will back protests against love jihad: DK district chief
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP will continue to support protests against 'love jihad' and extremist activities, party Dakshina Kannada district president Sudarshan Moodbidri said on Saturday.

Reacting to the statement by Mangaluru MLA U T Khader condemning the protests by VHP and Bajrang Dal activists in front of the house of former MLA Idinabba, Sudarshan said over the decades, the Sangh Parivar had been raising its voice against love jihad, terrorism and conversion.

Taking a dig at Khader's statement that outsiders have to come to his constituency to create trouble, Sudarshan said, ''Ullal is our own land and not in Pakistan.'' He stoutly defended the protests by VHP and Bajrang Dal activists outside the residence of Idinabba, which was recently raided by NIA officials. At a press meet on Friday, Khader had condemned the protests and asked the Sangh outfits not to politicise the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient plants spread to land

480 million-year-old fossil spores from Western Australia record how ancient...

 Australia
4
Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

Australian state reports daily COVID-19 record

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021