BJP will back protests against love jihad: DK district chief

The BJP will continue to support protests against 'love jihad' and extremist activities, party Dakshina Kannada district president Sudarshan Moodbidri said on Saturday.

Reacting to the statement by Mangaluru MLA U T Khader condemning the protests by VHP and Bajrang Dal activists in front of the house of former MLA Idinabba, Sudarshan said over the decades, the Sangh Parivar had been raising its voice against love jihad, terrorism and conversion.

Taking a dig at Khader's statement that outsiders have to come to his constituency to create trouble, Sudarshan said, ''Ullal is our own land and not in Pakistan.'' He stoutly defended the protests by VHP and Bajrang Dal activists outside the residence of Idinabba, which was recently raided by NIA officials. At a press meet on Friday, Khader had condemned the protests and asked the Sangh outfits not to politicise the issue.

