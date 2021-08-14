BJP workers protest against Punjab minister

BJP workers on Saturday held a protest against Punjab Cabinet Minister Sunder Sham Arora over the alleged JCT Electronics land deal.

The protesters led by BJP leader and former minister Tikshan Sud took out a march to oppose the inauguration of a community hall by the minister.

The BJP workers carrying black flags raised slogans against Arora and the Punjab government.

The protesters assembled at the house of Sud from where they took out the protest march.

But they were stopped by police near the Services Club where barricades were put up. Some of the BJP workers attempted to break the barricades. However, police did not allow them to move forward. Sud alleged that Arora was involved in the alleged bungling in the JCT Electronics' 31-acre land auction in Mohali that took place last year and demanded a probe into the matter.

The Punjab Lokpal has reportedly issued summons to the minister to appear before it on October 12, following a complaint lodged by former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Bir Devinder Singh.

Singh had alleged a scam in the sale of 31 acres of JCT Electronics in Mohali and had alleged that it had caused a loss to the state exchequer.

However, Arora, who had been facing the heat from the Opposition over this issue, had refuted the allegations.

