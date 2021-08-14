TN Guv calls for upholding civilisational ideals and constitutional values

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday extended their 75th Independence Day greetings to the people of the state, with the former calling for upholding the country’s civilisational ideals and constitutional values.

In his message on the eve of the Independence Day, Purohit extended his warm greetings and good wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu on the ''joyous occasion of our 75th Independence Day.'' Stalin said the freedom fighters had given their sweat and blood to get independence from the British rulers.

Advertisement

''On this historical occasion, let us take pride in the remarkable progress achieved by our nation in various fields and salute our valiant freedom fighters whose sacrifices brought freedom to our country from oppressive colonial rule.'' ''On this Independence Day, let us renew our pledge to uphold the country’s civilisational ideals and constitutional values and rededicate ourselves to building an inclusive, peaceful, harmonious and progressive India,'' Purohit said.

May the spirit of freedom fill the air and care and concern for fellow Indians dominate our hearts and minds, he added. In a statement, Stalin recalled his late father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi was at the helm during the 25th and 50th Independence Day celebrations.

Hailing the freedom fighters, he said ''we are duty-bound to thank with folded hands those who gave their sweat and blood to ensure independence.'' The freedom ensured through non-violent means was a ''treasure,'' he added.

With the DMK government completing 100 days in office after coming to power in May, it has done commendable work in handling the Covid-19 pandemic while progressing in all departments, he said and extended his Independence Day greetings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)