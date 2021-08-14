Cong accuses PM Modi of 'divisive, diversionary politics' after his call to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

The Congress on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing ''divisive and diversionary politics'' after he called for observing August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

The government has said the decision will be a fitting tribute to all those who lost their lives due to the partition of the nation and were displaced from their roots.

Advertisement

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, however, said that while on one side the prime minister congratulates Pakistan on its Independence Day, on the other side he indulges in Pakistan-bashing the moment elections are near.

''When there are no elections, they express their love for Pakistan, as soon as elections come, they take refuge in 'Partition'.

''Divisive deceit of the prime minister stands exposed and the country cannot be hoodwinked any longer,'' he alleged in a statement.

The Congress leader also shared the prime minister's congratulatory letters to Pakistan on March 22 and tweets on August 14.

''When there are no elections, the prime minister exhibits his love for Pakistan and congratulates the neighbouring country on March 22, the day Muslim League passed the 'Partition Resolution' in 1940, and congratulates it on every August 14. But when elections are near, he starts diversionary politics at home,'' Surjewala said.

He said this is a perfect example of how preparations for the Uttar Pradesh elections have started for PM Modi.

''It seems, preparations are in full swing to repeat the 'Shamshan- Kabristan' drama in view of the impending UP elections.

''Since today they are standing on the verge of defeat in the elections of UP, they find no better solution than this,'' he alleged.

The Congress leader said the country is asking ''when the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced, when will cooking oil be within the reach of common people, when will Pegasus espionage case be exposed, when will the anti-agriculture black laws be withdrawn and for how long will the unemployed youth be made to move from pillar to post''.

''How long will you flourish your politics by taking vengeance from history,'' he asked.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday announced that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, saying the pain of Partition can never be forgotten.

He said the day will keep reminding the country of the need to remove the poison of social divisions and disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness.

Pakistan's independence day falls on August 14. India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)