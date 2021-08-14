Left Menu

Kerala Governor, CM greet people on eve of 75th Independence Day

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-08-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 23:00 IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

(Eds: Adding CM's message) Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 14 (PTI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greeted the people of the State on the eve of the 75th Independence Day.

The Governor said,'' It is our duty to cherish our freedom and equality and strive to ensure greater dignity for every citizen by upholding the loftiest democratic values.'' In a series of tweets, he extended his greetings and said,'' Let us honour the memory of the patriots who sacrificed their lives for our freedom by strengthening India's march towards greater progress, self-reliance and inclusiveness. On this 75th Independence Day, I wish everyone a brighter, healthier and more prosperous future.'' The Chief Minister, in a message, said the Independence Day celebrations should be held to see the country as an independent, sovereign nation where socialism, secularism and democracy exist as envisioned by the Constitution.

''It is time to reclaim our nationalism, which was rich in visions of liberation, anti-colonialism and equality, and to eradicate the sectarian, communal and religious fascist nationalism,'' he said.

