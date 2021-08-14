Twitter 'unblocks' account of Rajasthan Congress Pradesh Committee
Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra described it as a victory of truth and self-respect.Twitter has unblocked the accounts of Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee and Congress leaders. We will always fight for the truth and win, he said.Twitter had blocked the account of the Rajasthan Congress Pradesh Committee on Thursday after locking the accounts of Rahul Gandhi and Congress.
Micro-blogging site Twitter ''unblocked'' the account of Rajasthan Congress Pradesh Committee on Saturday, the party state unit president said. Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra described it as a victory of truth and self-respect.
''Twitter has unblocked the accounts of Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee and Congress leaders. This is the victory of truth and self-respect,'' he tweeted.
''But the fight for justice against injustice is not over. We will always fight for the truth and win,'' he said.
Twitter had blocked the account of the Rajasthan Congress Pradesh Committee on Thursday after locking the accounts of Rahul Gandhi and Congress.
