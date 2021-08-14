Left Menu

Zambia's official opposition calls for unity amid election uncertainty

The leader of the United Party for National Development (UPND), Hakainde Hichilema, had taken an early lead against Lungu on Saturday as results rolled in. "The other side clearly know they have lost and are trying to throw out the entire election just to cling on to their jobs," said Hichilema's spokesman in a statement.

Zambia's official opposition calls for unity amid election uncertainty
The leader of the United Party for National Development (UPND), Hakainde Hichilema, had taken an early lead against Lungu on Saturday as results rolled in.
Zambia's official opposition UPND said on Saturday it was time to unite the country and urged people not to heed President Edgar Lungu's statement that the presidential and parliamentary elections were not free and fair. The leader of the United Party for National Development (UPND), Hakainde Hichilema, had taken an early lead against Lungu on Saturday as results rolled in.

"The other side clearly knows they have lost and are trying to throw out the entire election just to cling on to their jobs," said Hichilema's spokesman in a statement. "This is the desperate final act of an outgoing administration," he said.

