Left Menu

Rajasthan Guv, CM greet people on I-DAY eve

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-08-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 00:32 IST
Rajasthan Guv, CM greet people on I-DAY eve
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot greeted the country and the people of the state on Saturday on the eve of the Independence Day.

Governor Mishra has called upon the people of the state to participate in the making of a ''strong and healthy'' Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Gehlot also extended warm greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion.

Gehlot said the the occasion gives the ''opportunity to express our gratitude to the freedom fighters and martyrs who gave freedom to the country by sacrificing everything in the freedom struggle''.

Today, the people are able to breathe in the open air as a result of their sacrifice and struggle, he added.

The chief minister said, ''It is the duty of all of us to firmly face the challenges before the democracy and constitutional values ​​in the present circumstances and stand united against the forces which harm them''.

The people should take a pledge to move forward in the interest of the country with the spirit of loyalty and dedication, Gehlot said.

A state-level event will be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here. Chief Minister Gehlot will take part in the parade inspection and other programmes besides hoisting the flag at the state-level Independence Day celebrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: BBC reporter says Russia told her never to return; Nobody running Lebanon, says central bank boss and more

World News Roundup: BBC reporter says Russia told her never to return; Nobod...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021