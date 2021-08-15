Blinken, Ghani discuss urgency of efforts to reduce violence in Afghanistan
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2021 02:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 02:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani about the "urgency of ongoing diplomatic and political efforts to reduce the violence," the State Department said in a statement.
Taliban forces entered Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of the northern Afghan province of Balkh, virtually unopposed on Saturday as security forces escaped, provincial officials said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mazar
- Balkh
- Afghan
- Antony Blinken
- State
- U.S.
- Taliban
- Ashraf Ghani
- State Department
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. CDC chief says there will be no federal mandate on COVID-19 vaccine
Olympics-Athletics-U.S. 4x400 mixed relay team reinstated to final
U.S. approval of COVID-19 shots could boost vaccination numbers, Fauci says
Brazil governors meet with U.S. envoy Kerry in appeal for climate aid
U.S. lawmakers fail to renew pandemic-related residential eviction ban