Left Menu

Blinken, Ghani discuss urgency of efforts to reduce violence in Afghanistan

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2021 02:15 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 02:02 IST
Blinken, Ghani discuss urgency of efforts to reduce violence in Afghanistan
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani about the "urgency of ongoing diplomatic and political efforts to reduce the violence," the State Department said in a statement.

Taliban forces entered Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of the northern Afghan province of Balkh, virtually unopposed on Saturday as security forces escaped, provincial officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021