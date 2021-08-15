Naqvi attacks Congress, says people behind partition will never be able to feel pain

Launching a veiled attack on Congress, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said the people behind the partition of India will never be able to feel the pain of the horrors of partition. Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "The people behind partition will never be able to feel the pain of the horrors of partition. On one side, there were people who were suffering from this, on the other, there were people who were rewarded by this partition. I do not need to name which party was rewarded with partition."

Naqvi's comment came against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day."

"May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment," the Prime Minister tweeted. On the proposed tractor parade of farmers in the national capital on Independence Day, the Union Minister said, "Do not defame farmers. The way some people with vested interests are defaming the farmers is very unfortunate. To fulfil their selfish goals intents, these people are putting guns on the shoulder of farmers."

Asked about Twitter unlocking the accounts of Congress and Rahul Gandhi, Naqvi said, "This party is a party of such sycophants who used to say 'India is Indira and Indira is India'. Now after unlocking they are saying it is the victory of the entire country. They are speaking as if they have done a great job." (ANI)

