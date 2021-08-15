Left Menu

Pain of partition can never be forgotten, says Ajay Bhatt

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', Minister of State Defence Ajay Bhatt on Saturday said that that pain of the partition can never be forgotten.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 04:10 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 04:10 IST
Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', Minister of State Defence Ajay Bhatt on Saturday said that that pain of the partition can never be forgotten. "PM Modi has expressed the pain experienced by the country. What happened on August 14 was painful. The country was partitioned and many people died. That pain can never be forgotten," Bhatt told ANI.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi on Saturday announced that August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' in memory of those who had lost their lives due to "mindless hate and violence". In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day."

"May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment," the Prime Minister tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

