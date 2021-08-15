Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Haiti's history of violence and disasters

Haiti became Latin America and the Caribbean's first independent state of the colonial era and the first Black-led republic when it threw off French rule in the 19th century. But it has suffered cycles of violence, invasion and repression for most of its subsequent history, as well as natural disasters including an earthquake in 2010 that killed as many as 300,000 people.

Afghan militia leaders Atta Noor, Dostum escape 'conspiracy'

Two of Afghanistan's most notorious regional strongmen fled on Saturday as the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif fell to the Taliban and security forces abandoned the city in a headlong rush up the highway to the safety of neighbouring Uzbekistan. Atta Mohammad Noor, the former governor of Balkh province and the ethnic Uzbek leader Abdul Rashid Dostum have been involved in wars in Afghanistan since the days of the Soviet invasion and had been among the Taliban's fiercest enemies.

Nicaragua police arrest manager of newspaper critical of president

Nicaraguan police on Saturday arrested the general manager of newspaper La Prensa, a day after raiding its offices and accusing the publication, which is a trenchant critic of President Daniel Ortega, of customs fraud and money laundering. In a statement, national police said it had arrested Juan Hollman Chamorro for customs fraud, as well as laundering money, property and assets, adding to a mounting crackdown against the paper and other critics of the Ortega administration.

Canada's main opposition under fire from own members over 'tasteless' Trudeau ad

Canada's main opposition Conservative Party was criticized by some of its own members on Saturday for a "tasteless" ad put out targeting Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a day before he is expected to call an election in the hope of securing a majority in Parliament. "The only reason for an election is because Trudeau wants a majority," reads the tagline of the 37-second ad released on Friday.

Quake kills hundreds in Haiti, worsening Caribbean nation's plight

At least 304 people died and hundreds were injured after a major earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday, authorities said, reducing churches, hotels, schools and homes to rubble in the latest tragedy https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitis-history-violence-rebellion-2021-07-23/?taid=6117ef92ced6e000017623b1&utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter to hit the impoverished Caribbean nation. The 7.2-magnitude quake, which was followed by a series of aftershocks, struck 8 km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150 km west of the capital Port-au-Prince, at a depth of 10 km, the United States Geological Survey said.

Israel furious as Poland's president signs bill to limit property claims

Poland's president has decided to sign a bill that would set limits on the ability of Jews to recover property seized by Nazi German occupiers and retained by post-war communist rulers, drawing fury from Israel which branded the law anti-Semitic. "I made a decision today on the act, which in recent months was the subject of a lively and loud debate at home and abroad," Andrzej Duda said in a statement published on Saturday. "After an in-depth analysis, I have decided to sign the amendment."

Second Nigerian "Chibok girl" freed in a week seven years after abduction

A second young woman abducted seven years ago from the town of Chibok by Boko Haram militants was freed this week, Borno state's governor said on Saturday. The kidnappings of some 270 teenagers in the northeastern town in 2014 sparked an international outcry and a viral campaign on social media with the hashtag #bringbackourgirls.

Thousands march in Bucharest LGBTQ pride parade

Thousands of people joined an LGBTQ pride march in Bucharest on Saturday for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, ahead of planned legislation that would chip away at minority rights. Socially conservative Romania, which decriminalised homosexuality in 2001, still bars marriage and civil partnerships for same-sex couples.

Afghan government seeks to hold last strongholds as Taliban extend capture of cities

Taliban fighters captured the major city of Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan on Saturday, sending Afghan forces fleeing, and drew closer to Kabul as Western countries scrambled to evacuate their citizens from the capital.

It was the latest important victory for the hardline militants, who have swept through the country in recent weeks as U.S.-led forces withdrew. Kabul and Jalalabad, in eastern Afghanistan, are now the only big cities not in Taliban hands https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/what-watch-taliban-inch-closer-kabul-2021-08-14.

Analysis-Taliban gains give investors cause for concern beyond Afghanistan

The Taliban's rapid advance towards Kabul is not only causing concern about Afghanistan's future but also about the impact on other countries in the region and their economies. Iran and then Iraq lie to the west of Afghanistan. Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are to the north. But the immediate focus for financial markets and investors is Pakistan to the east.

