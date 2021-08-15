Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau to visit Governor General on Sunday over election call
Updated: 15-08-2021 05:32 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 05:32 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Governor General Mary Simon on Sunday at 1000 ET (1400 GMT), his office said in a statement on Saturday, when he is expected to seek an early federal election next month.
The statement did not mention the reason for the meeting but Trudeau, who heads the Liberal Party, will ask Simon, the representative of Queen Elizabeth, Canada's head of state, to formally dissolve Parliament as Reuters first reported two days ago.
