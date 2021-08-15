PM greets people on 75th Independence Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Sunday on the occasion of 75th Independence Day and expressed the hope that the year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' will infuse new energy in the country.
India is commemorating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', a year-long celebration to mark 75 years of Independence.
''Greetings to you all on Independence Day. Wishing you all a very Happy 75th Independence Day. May this year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' infuse new energy among the people of the country. Jai Hind!'' Modi tweeted.
