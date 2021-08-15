Left Menu

At least 20 killed in Lebanon fuel tanker explosion -Red Cross

At least 20 people were killed in a fuel tanker explosion in Akkar in northern Lebanon, the Lebanese Red Cross said on its verified Twitter account. Reuters was unable to immediately reach Red Cross and Lebanese officials for details.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2021 07:20 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 07:20 IST
At least 20 killed in Lebanon fuel tanker explosion -Red Cross

At least 20 people were killed in a fuel tanker explosion in Akkar in northern Lebanon, the Lebanese Red Cross said on its verified Twitter account.

Reuters was unable to immediately reach Red Cross and Lebanese officials for details. At least 7 were injured and being taken to local hospitals which are in dire need of donated blood, the Red Cross said.

Lebanon is currently experiencing a severe fuel shortage and the past week has seen multiple incidents of tankers being hijacked. Hospitals have warned that they are low on fuel and may be forced to shut down. "The Akkar massacre is no different from the port massacre," said former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri on Twitter, referencing an explosion at Beirut's port one year ago, and calling on Lebanese officials including the president to take responsibility and resign.

Hariri is the leading Sunni Muslim politician, the dominant religion in Lebanon's north, and has been in open opposition to Lebanese President Michel Aoun. Gebran Bassil, who heads the party founded by Aoun, wrote on Twitter that "our hearts are with families in Altalil and Akkar tonight."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021