PM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on I-Day
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 07:29 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 07:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Independence Day.
The prime minister will unfurl the national flag and address the nation from the historic Red Fort on the occasion. Modi also greeted people and expressed the hope that the year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' will infuse new energy in the country.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Azadi
- Independence Day
- Mahatma Gandhi
- Amrit Mahotsav'
- Narendra Modi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi says negative perception people have of police is a big challenge, asks IPS probationers to work to change this image.
Whatever decisions you take in field, national interest & perspective should guide them: PM Modi to IPS probationers.
PM Modi interacts with IPS probationers, tells them next 25 years crucial for India's development
People fought for 'swaraj' in freedom struggle, you have to dedicate yourself to 'suraj' (good governance): PM Modi to IPS probationers.
Former union minister, NSA Doval, 25 eminent bureaucrats come together to pen 7 years of Modi Government