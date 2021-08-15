India has to march ahead with new pledges for next 25 years: Modi
India has to march ahead with new pledges for the next 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday while addressing the nation on Indias 75th Independence Day.We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of Indias Independence, the prime minister said. Modi, who hoisted the tricolour at the historic Red Fort before his speech, stressed that the day should not be merely a ceremony.
- Country:
- India
India has to march ahead with new pledges for the next 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday while addressing the nation on India’s 75th Independence Day.
''We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India's Independence,'' the prime minister said. Modi, who hoisted the tricolour at the historic Red Fort before his speech, stressed that the day should not be merely a ceremony. People can take pride that the world's largest Covid vaccination programme in going on in the country, he said.
He lauded doctors, nurses as well those involved in vaccine manufacturing and others involved in fighting COVID-19.
Pain was one of greatest tragedies of last century, the prime minister said while asserting that August 14 will be remembered as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. He also lauded India's Olympic contingent, which was present at the Red Fort, and said their performance encouraged the youth of the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Aatmanirbhar
- Bharat
- Covid
- Narendra Modi
- India
ALSO READ
PM Modi says negative perception people have of police is a big challenge, asks IPS probationers to work to change this image.
Whatever decisions you take in field, national interest & perspective should guide them: PM Modi to IPS probationers.
PM Modi interacts with IPS probationers, tells them next 25 years crucial for India's development
People fought for 'swaraj' in freedom struggle, you have to dedicate yourself to 'suraj' (good governance): PM Modi to IPS probationers.
Former union minister, NSA Doval, 25 eminent bureaucrats come together to pen 7 years of Modi Government