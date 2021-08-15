India has to march ahead with new pledges for next 25 years: Modi

India has to march ahead with new pledges for the next 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday while addressing the nation on India’s 75th Independence Day.

''We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India's Independence,'' the prime minister said. Modi, who hoisted the tricolour at the historic Red Fort before his speech, stressed that the day should not be merely a ceremony. People can take pride that the world's largest Covid vaccination programme in going on in the country, he said.

He lauded doctors, nurses as well those involved in vaccine manufacturing and others involved in fighting COVID-19.

Pain was one of greatest tragedies of last century, the prime minister said while asserting that August 14 will be remembered as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. He also lauded India's Olympic contingent, which was present at the Red Fort, and said their performance encouraged the youth of the country.

