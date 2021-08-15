Doctors, scientists, paramedics must be worshipped for their work during COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi, Aug (15) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded scientists, doctors and paramedical staff for their role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

''During the coronavirus global pandemic, our doctors, our nurses, our paramedical staff, scientists engaged in making vaccines, citizens engaged in the fight, they all deserve to be worshipped,'' he said during his Independence Day speech. He paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel, Rani Lakshmibai, Subhas Chandra Bose and other freedom fighters for their roles in the freedom struggle.

Modi also praised India's Olympic players for making the country proud during the recently concluded Tokyo Games.

