India takes pride in largest vaccination programme in the world: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India takes pride in having the world's largest vaccination programme and over 54 crore people have already taken the COVID-19 vaccines.
''We can say with pride that the world's largest COVID vaccination programme is going on in India. More than 54 crore people have already taken the vaccine,'' he said in his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
The prime minister also lauded those involved in vaccine manufacturing in the country and said India did not have to depend on the outside world for vaccines against the coronavirus.
''We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India's Independence,'' PM Modi said.
He also lauded the doctors, nurses and paramedics for their efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
The prime minister highlighted the creation of the digital platform, CoWIN app, which was attracting the attention of the world.
Talking about the provision of free ration to 80 crore people during the pandemic, he said it has surprised the world and is being talked about.
Modi also called for steps to bridge the gap between lives in villages and cities.
