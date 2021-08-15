Left Menu

Govt to supply fortified rice to poor by 2024: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the government will fortify the rice distributed to the poor via different schemes such as Midday Meal in a bid to address the problem of malnutrition. Looking at this, it has been decided to fortify the rice given to the poor via different government schemes, Modi said in his Independence Day speech.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 08:32 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 08:32 IST
Govt to supply fortified rice to poor by 2024: PM
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the government will fortify the rice distributed to the poor via different schemes such as Midday Meal in a bid to address the problem of malnutrition. ''Malnutrition and lack of micro-nutrients are affecting the growth of poor children. Looking at this, it has been decided to fortify the rice given to the poor via different government schemes,'' Modi said in his Independence Day speech. Modi, who hoisted the tricolour at the historic Red Fort before the speech, said whether through ration shops or the Midday Meal scheme, the rice made available under every government programme will be fortified by the year 2024. Currently, out of the 15 states identified for the 'Central scheme on fortified rice and its distribution via public distribution system (PDS)', five are implementing it in one district each on a pilot basis.

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh have started distributing fortified rice -- mixed with nutrients -- in their respective identified district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021