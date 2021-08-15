Japan's Suga pledges not to wage war again on WW2 anniversary
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Sunday pledged Japan would not wage war again, making the vow at the 76th anniversary of the end of World War Two and renewing a promise made by his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, in recent years.
"Since the end of the war, Japan has consistently walked the path of a country that values peace ... We must never again repeat the devastation of war. We will continue to remain committed to this conviction," Suga said in a speech at a memorial ceremony in Tokyo.
Suga took over Abe last September as prime minister.
