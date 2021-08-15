Govt focus to make small farmers pride of India, 75 Vande Bharat trains to connect parts of India: Modi

The government's focus is to make small farmers, who own less than two hectares of land and comprise over 80 percent of all farmers, the country's pride, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his Independence Day address. Rice provided under any scheme will be fortified by 2024, the prime minister said. ''We are witnessing the rapid transformation of our villages,'' Modi said while stressing that digital entrepreneurs are being nurtured in villages too. In 75 weeks of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', 75 'Vande Bharat' trains will connect different parts of country, the prime minister announced. The prime minister, who hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort before his speech, said the capitals of northeast states will soon be connected with the railways.The region, he said, is also getting connected with Bangladesh, Myanmar and southeast Asia. The development of Jammu and Kashmir is visible on the ground, Modi said, adding that the delimitation exercise is on and preparations are underway for assembly polls there. Reservation is being ensured for Dalits, STs, backwards and general category poor, he added in his speech on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day and stressed that the hand-holding of deprived communities is necessary. ''We have to bridge the gap between lives in villages and cities,'' the prime minister said. Over 4.5 crore new households have received piped water supply within two years of 'Jal Jeevan Mission', he said.

The prime minister, gave a call for 'Sabka Prayas' along with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' for building a new India. India has to march ahead with new pledges for the next 25 years, Modi said. ''We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India's Independence,'' the prime minister said. Modi stressed that the day should not be merely a ceremony. People can take pride that the world's largest Covid vaccination programme in going on in the country, he said.

He lauded doctors, nurses as well those involved in vaccine manufacturing and others involved in fighting COVID-19.

The pain of partition was one of the greatest tragedies of last century, the prime minister said while asserting that August 14 will be remembered as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. He also lauded India's Olympic contingent, which was present at the Red Fort, and said their performance encouraged the youth of the country.

