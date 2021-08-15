Left Menu

New Education Policy a means to fight poverty: PM

The New Education Policy is a means to fight poverty and to meet the needs of the 21st century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. He said the new policy focuses on encouraging teaching in regional languages.I consider the new National Education Policy a means to fight against poverty.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 09:10 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 09:10 IST
New Education Policy a means to fight poverty: PM
  • Country:
  • India

The New Education Policy is a means to fight poverty and to meet the needs of the 21st century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. He said the new policy focuses on encouraging teaching in regional languages.

''I consider the new National Education Policy a means to fight against poverty. Today, the country has a new 'National Education Policy' to meet the needs of the 21st century,'' the prime minister said during his Independence Day speech. He said the NEP has a special feature under which sports have been made a part of mainstream education instead of extracurricular.

Sports are also one of the most effective means to move forward in life, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021