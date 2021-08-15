India's Modi says $1.35 trillion infrastructure plan to be unveiled soon
India will launch a 100 trillion rupee ($1.35 trillion) national infrastructure plan that will help generate jobs and boost the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.
India will launch a 100 trillion rupee ($1.35 trillion) national infrastructure plan that will help generate jobs and boost the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. The programme will be called "Gati Shakti" and will help boost productivity of industries, Modi said during his speech at the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi.
"We will launch a masterplan for Gati Shakti, a big programme," Modi said from the ramparts of Red Fort in the capital city. "A program worth more than 100 trillion rupees will create job opportunities for hundreds of thousands," he added.
