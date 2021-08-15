Left Menu

No dearth of political will for bringing reforms in India: PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 09:37 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 09:28 IST
No dearth of political will for bringing reforms in India: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Asserting that there is no dearth of political will to bring reforms in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a review of rules and procedures across the country so that every process creates a hindrance for people is removed.

India is writing a new chapter in governance, he said while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 75th Independence Day.

PM Modi said good and smart governance is required for implementing reforms in the country.

''Political will is required to bring in big changes and big reforms. The world now knows that there is no lack of political will in India for reforms,'' he said.

''Today the world is also a witness to how India is writing a new chapter of governance,'' he said.

Modi said a campaign should be launched in all departments and government offices in both central and state governments to review rules and procedures.

''Every rule, every process that has stood before the people of the country as a hindrance, as a burden, we have to remove it,'' Modi said.

The prime minister said moving forward on the path of development, India will have to increase both its manufacturing and exports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021