Left Menu

Decentralised production will help Indian economy: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

To be happy, we need sound finances and for this, we need financial strength, Bhagwat said.Being swadeshi means doing business on our terms and conditions, Bhagwat said.The job of the government has to be to support and encourage industries. The focus should be on research and development, MSMEs and cooperation sectors, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 11:03 IST
Decentralised production will help Indian economy: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said decentralized production will help India's economy to generate employment and self-employment opportunities.

A "controlled consumerism" is necessary to ensure there is no exploitation of natural resources, Bhagwat said after hoisting the national flag at a Mumbai school on the 75th Independence Day.

The standard of living should not be decided by how much we earn, but by how much we give back, the RSS chief said.

"We will be happy when we consider the welfare of all. To be happy, we need sound finances and for this, we need financial strength,'' Bhagwat said.

Being 'swadeshi' means doing business "on our terms and conditions", Bhagwat said.

"The job of the government has to be to support and encourage industries. The government should give directions to produce what is important for the development of the country,'' he said.

Production needs to be people-centric, Bhagwat said. The focus should be on research and development, MSMEs, and cooperation sectors, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021