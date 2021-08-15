Sonia Gandhi unfurls national flag at Cong headquarters

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday unfurled the national flag at the party headquarters here to mark the country's 75th Independence Day.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and senior party leaders including AK Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Anand Sharma were among those present on the occasion.

