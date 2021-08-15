Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi unfurls national flag at Cong headquarters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 11:11 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday unfurled the national flag at the party headquarters here to mark the country's 75th Independence Day.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and senior party leaders including AK Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Anand Sharma were among those present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

