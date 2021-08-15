Left Menu

Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

Ushering in 75th Independence Day brings greater responsibility on all of us to make Punjab and India stronger and more developed.

Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana
Amid tight security arrangements, Punjab, Haryana and their joint capital Chandigarh on Sunday celebrated Independence Day.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at district headquarters and other places, officials said.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore unfurled the Tricolour at a function here.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh hoisted the national flag at a state-level function in Amritsar.

“Ushering in 75th Independence Day brings greater responsibility on all of us to make Punjab and India stronger and more developed. Punjabis have always toiled hard to make the nation self-reliant and secure. I salute the spirit and enterprise of all Punjabis, on this historic occasion,” Amarinder said in a tweet.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar unfurled the flag in Faridabad.

Elaborate security arrangements had been made in Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh for the peaceful celebrations of Independence Day.

