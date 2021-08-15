People should follow spirit of Constitution to keep country united: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Sunday said people should follow the spirit of the Constitution to keep the country united. In a video message on the 75th Independence Day of the country, he said the spirit of unity in diversity should be imbibed by the new generation. He greeted people on the occasion and said the country has reached here due to the sacrifices made by great leaders such as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad who fought under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi.

''We should follow the spirit of the Constitution to keep the country united and undivided. On the 75th Independence Day, people, especially the younger generation, should take a pledge that they will protect the Constitution and walk on the path shown by it,'' Gehlot said in the message. He said that former prime minister Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life to ensure Khalistan is not formed. Similarly, former PM Rajiv Gandhi got martyred to ensure peace prevails in the subcontinent, he added. The younger generation should work to protect the Constitution and to realize the dream of Rajiv Gandhi for 21st century India and making the country a developed nation, Gehlot said.

