PM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on I-Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the 75th Independence Day.

''Paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. His thoughts and ideas continue to guide us as we work towards fulfilling people's aspirations,'' he tweeted.

Modi also greeted people and expressed the hope that the year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' will infuse new energy in the country.

In his eighth straight speech from the ramparts of Red Fort on 75th Independence Day, the prime minister gave a call for 'Sabka Prayas' (everyone's efforts) along with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' for building a self-reliant India.

