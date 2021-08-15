Left Menu

PM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on I-Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 11:49 IST
PM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on I-Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the 75th Independence Day.

''Paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. His thoughts and ideas continue to guide us as we work towards fulfilling people's aspirations,'' he tweeted.

Modi also greeted people and expressed the hope that the year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' will infuse new energy in the country.

In his eighth straight speech from the ramparts of Red Fort on 75th Independence Day, the prime minister gave a call for 'Sabka Prayas' (everyone's efforts) along with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' for building a self-reliant India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021