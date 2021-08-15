Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 11:51 IST
Advani unfurls national flag at residence
Veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Sunday unfurled the national flag at his residence here on the 75th Independence Day.

The 93-year-old leader, a former deputy prime minister, has been unfurling the tricolour on August 15 here every year except when he had been away.

In a statement on Saturday, he had said that the essence of Indian democracy is respect for diversity and freedom of expression. He expressed the wish that all people collectively strive in strengthening this ''important democratic ingredient''.

