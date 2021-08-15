Puducherry's govt efforts helped bring down Covid-19 cases: CM

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday said the steps taken by the government had resulted in a significant decline in the number of Covid-19 infections and fatalities and sought the people's cooperation to ensure the union territory became coronavirus-free soon.

Speaking after unfurling the tricolour at the Mahatma Gandhi Square on the occasion of the country's 75th Independence Day celebrations, the Chief Minister said the ''measures the administration took to combat the virus have resulted in significant decline in the outbreak of the virus and also the mortality.'' He called upon the people to extend cooperation to ensure that Puducherry emerged coronavirus-free soon. Rangasamy listed out the steps taken by his government after he took over as chief minister following April 6 Assembly elections to ameliorate the lot of fishermen, farmers, students and also industrial sector.

He said effective steps were taken to ensure peace and law and order in the union territory and added that installation of CCTV surveillance cameras at 100 points was part of the steps to ensure law and order. He also said that the government has initiated steps to restart the century-old AFT Mills owned by the territorial government with private partnership.

The chief minister said all steps were taken to implement the promises made during the run-up to the Assembly polls.

Rangasamy earlier inspected a guard of honour presented by the police and witnessed march-past.

Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Ministers, legislators and officials were among those present.

Cultural programmes were dispensed with this year due to prevalence of coronavirus.

Official sources said that the 'At Home' reception organised at Raj Nivas by the Lt Governor on Independence Day has also been dispensed with because of prevailing pandemic situation. Vice Chancellor of Pondicherry Central University Gurmeet Singh hoisted the tricolour at the university premises marking the 75th Independence Day.

