RSS chief calls for making India 'self-dependent'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that our country should be self-dependent. He added that the more self-dependent a country is the more secure it would be.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-08-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 12:45 IST
RSS chief calls for making India 'self-dependent'
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that our country should be self-dependent. He added that the more self-dependent a country is the more secure it would be. The standard of living should not be decided by how much we earn, but by how much we give back, Bhagwat said after hoisting the national flag at a Mumbai school on the 75th Independence Day.

"A free country has to be self-dependent, the more self-dependent we are, the more secure we will be. All other aspects depend on economic security," the RSS chief said. He also said that decentralised production will help India's economy to generate employment and self-employment opportunities.

Remembering the people who lost their lives for the independence of the nation, he said, "The great men who fought the battles give inspiration, they should be remembered today. On August 15, 1947, we became independent to live our lives." On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. (ANI)

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

