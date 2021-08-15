Left Menu

UP Cong to honour freedom fighters, farmers in every village: Priyanka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 12:45 IST
The Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit will honor freedom fighters, their families, and farmers in every village of the state under a new campaign, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Sunday.

Greeting people on the country's 75th Independence Day, the Congress leader said the party would undertake the ''Jai Bharat Jan Sampark Abhiyan'' on the occasion.

''On 75th Independence Day, the UP Congress will honor freedom fighters, their families, farmers in every village of UP under 'Jai Bharat Jan Sampark Abhiyan' and thank each and every person of the state for their contribution in strengthening the country,'' Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

