Veteran Yakshagana artiste Poonja dead

He is survived by his wife and two sons.Poonja, who had been ailing for some time, was undergoing treatment at a hospital.He had served the first Mela of Kateel as chief Bhagavath.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-08-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 13:15 IST
Veteran Yakshagana artiste Bottikere Purushotham Poonja, who worked as 'Bhagavath' for 45 years in several Melas, died late Saturday night, family sources said. Poonja was 68. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Poonja, who had been ailing for some time, was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

He had served the first Mela of Kateel as chief Bhagavath. Poonja worked as chief Bhagavath for 45 years in Uppala Mela, Geetambika Mela of Mumbai, Puttur Mela, Karnataka Mela and served in Kateel Mela for the past 30 years.

Poonja has written 32 'prasangas' in Kannada and Tulu languages. His parasangs Ma Nishada, Ubhayakula Billoja, Nalinakshi Nandini, Megha Mayuri and Swarnanupura, are very popular in the Yakshagana field.

He has received several honors including the Muddana award, Yaksha Manasa award of Mumbai, Academy book literature award, Asranna award, and Karnoor award.

Poonja had converted his home into Gurukula and used to teach hundreds of students about Bhagavathike and Yakshagana literature.

