Modi recalls freedom fighters, revolutionaries from across country in I-Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighters and revolutionaries such as Jawaharlal Nehru, BR Ambedkar, Queen Chennamma, Bhagat Singh, and others from across the country for their efforts towards independence and nation-building.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day, Modi said the country recalls its freedom fighters and bows before them.

''...whether it is Mahatma Gandhi who transformed the freedom struggle into a mass movement, or Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose who sacrificed everything for the freedom of the country, or the great brave revolutionaries such as Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Bismil (Ram Prasad Bismil), the country remembers all of them,'' Modi said.

During his 90-minute speech, Modi said, ''Be it Nehru Ji, the first prime minister of India, Sardar Patel, who united the nation, or Babasaheb Ambedkar, who showed India the way to the future, the country remembers every such personality. The country is indebted to all of them.'' Modi also emphasized the role of women revolutionaries from across the country and specifically mentioned queen of Jhansi Rani Lakshmibai, queen of Chittoor (in Andhra Pradesh) Chennamma, Queen Gaidinliu (from Nagaland), and Assam brave-heart Matangini Hazra and expressed the country's gratitude for their contribution.

He said the country remembers each person and each personality who contributed to the freedom struggle and will forever remain indebted to all of them.

Underlining that for centuries India struggled for preserving its culture, land, and freedom, Modi said many names might not have been not registered in the pages of history, but the nation bows to all who fought for it.

