Efforts on to inoculate all eligible people in MP against COVID-19 by this year-end: CM

The Madhya Pradesh government was working on vaccinating all eligible people in the state against COVID-19 by December-end, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday during an Independence Day program here.

"This is not a vaccine. It is the dose of life. This will save our lives,'' he said.

He also said his government was focusing on inclusive development of people, especially the poor, and was committed to giving 27 percent reservation to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Referring to the recent devastating floods in parts of the state, Chouhan stressed protecting nature and promoting environment-friendly energy.

He said the coronavirus caused massive losses to the economy, but it was now going to get back on track. Chouhan said he was happy to inform that 3.75 crore people in the state have so far received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We have taken the resolve and are making efforts to inoculate all people of the state by December-end," Chouhan said while appealing to people who have received the first dose to take their second jab.

The state government was ramping up the health infrastructure to fight the possible third COVID-19 wave, he said.

He also urged people not to lower their guard against coronavirus and ensure to prevent the third wave of COVID-19 in the state.

''With folded hands, I request you all that don't be careless. We turned careless after the first wave of the pandemic. In the second wave, we lost many of our near and dear ones," he said while asking people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. He also said that they were testing 75,000 to 80,000 people daily to fight the coronavirus and those found positive were being isolated and treated.

''The COVID-19 cases are still coming in,'' he noted.

Chouhan further said his government was promoting clean and green energy and is planned to connect Anganwadi ccenters(government-run women and child care facilities) and schools with solar energy. The chief minister said global warming, as well as global cooling, have become serious issues. He said heavy showers and floods recently destroyed North MP, while Khargone and Barwani districts of the state received scanty rainfall.

"We have to promote environment-friendly energy and protect nature," he said.

On the occasion, Chouhan also said a memorial would be built in Gwalior to showcase the personality and works of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to inspire the young generation. Vajpayee was born in Gwalior on December 25, 1924.

