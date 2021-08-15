Left Menu

AIMIM workers show black flags to Maha minister to oppose sports varsity in Pune

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 15-08-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 14:24 IST
AIMIM workers show black flags to Maha minister to oppose sports varsity in Pune
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM workers, led by party MP Imtiaz Jaleel, showed black flags to Maharashtra minister Subhash Desai on Sunday when he was on way to attend an Independence Day programme here, to protest the state government's decision to set up a sports university in Pune, and not in Aurangabad.

During the agitation, local MP Jaleel sported a T-shirt with words 'return our sports university' printed on it, and told reporters that they will hold a similar protest when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visits the city, to express the anger of people of the Marathwada region.

He said a few people come to the city during the election period and talk about changing its name (apparently referring to the Shiv Sena's demand for changing Aurangabad's name to Sambhajinagar). What have these people given to the region till now? the parliamentarian from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) asked.

''On whose instructions was the proposed sports university shifted to Pune from a backward area like Marathwada. It was the need of this region and sportspersons here,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021