AIMIM workers show black flags to Maha minister to oppose sports varsity in Pune

AIMIM workers, led by party MP Imtiaz Jaleel, showed black flags to Maharashtra minister Subhash Desai on Sunday when he was on way to attend an Independence Day programme here, to protest the state government's decision to set up a sports university in Pune, and not in Aurangabad.

During the agitation, local MP Jaleel sported a T-shirt with words 'return our sports university' printed on it, and told reporters that they will hold a similar protest when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visits the city, to express the anger of people of the Marathwada region.

He said a few people come to the city during the election period and talk about changing its name (apparently referring to the Shiv Sena's demand for changing Aurangabad's name to Sambhajinagar). What have these people given to the region till now? the parliamentarian from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) asked.

''On whose instructions was the proposed sports university shifted to Pune from a backward area like Marathwada. It was the need of this region and sportspersons here,'' he said.

