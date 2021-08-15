PM on youth: This is 'can do generation', can achieve every goal

Stressing that he has full faith in the youth of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said this is a ''can-do generation'', which can achieve every goal.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 75th Independence Day, Modi said he is not a soothsayer but believes in action. Underlining his faith in the youth of the country, Modi said, ''This is a 'can do generation' and it can achieve every goal.'' ''I believe in the fruits of action. I have faith in the youth of my country. I believe in the sisters of the country, daughters of the country, farmers of the country, and professionals of the country,'' he added. Modi further said no obstacle can stop India from fulfilling its 21st-century dreams and aspirations.

''Our strength is our vitality, our strength is our solidarity. Our life force is the spirit of the nation first,'' Modi said. Prime Minister Modi ended his speech with a poem. The poem roughly translates to, ''This is the time, the right time, precious time of India, there's a power of innumerable arms, there is patriotism everywhere, get up and wave the Tricolour, hoist India's fate, this is the time, the right time, precious time of India, there's nothing that you can't achieve, get up and start working, know your potential, know your duty to all, this is the precious time of India, It's time, right time...You get up, know your potential, know your duty to all!.''

