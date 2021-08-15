Left Menu

Independence Day celebrated across Telangana with patriotic fervour

Senior TRS leader K Keshava Rao hoisted the tricolour at Telangana Bhavan here.Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee TPCC President A Revanth Reddy unfurled the national flag at Gandhi Bhavan here after he along with other senior party leaders took out a march.BJP unit President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar hoisted the tricolour at partys office here.AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also hoisted the national flag here.State Ministers, District Collectors, Commissioners of Police among others hoisted the tri-colour at various places to mark the Independence Day.

Patriotic fervour and gaiety marked the 75th Independence Day celebrations across Telangana on Sunday. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao unfurled the national flag at the historic Golconda Fort here and received the salute from the contingents of the police force.

Leaders of different political parties, including ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Congress, and the BJP took part in flag hoisting ceremonies at different places in the state. Senior TRS leader K Keshava Rao hoisted the tricolour at Telangana Bhavan here.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A Revanth Reddy unfurled the national flag at Gandhi Bhavan here after he along with other senior party leaders took out a march.

BJP unit President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar hoisted the tricolour at party's office here.

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also hoisted the national flag here.

State Ministers, District Collectors, Commissioners of Police among others hoisted the tri-colour at various places to mark the Independence Day.

