Mumbai: AAP celebrates I-Day with march and 'cap of honesty'

The Aam Aadmi Partys Mumbai unit took out a march from suburban Bandra to Juhu on the countrys 75th Independence Day on Sunday with the party workers carrying a huge national flag and wearing the cap of honesty.The party in a statement claimed Mumbai has decayed under rampant corruption and sheer incompetence of lawmakers, and said it is time to change our caps and wear the topi of imandaari cap of honesty.

The Aam Aadmi Party's Mumbai unit took out a march from suburban Bandra to Juhu on the country's 75th Independence Day on Sunday with the party workers carrying a huge national flag and wearing the ''cap of honesty''.

The party in a statement claimed Mumbai has decayed under rampant corruption and sheer incompetence of lawmakers, and said it is ''time to change our caps and wear the 'topi of imandaari' (cap of honesty)''. The Gandhian cap had recaptured the country's imagination during the 'India Against Corruption' movement and was subsequently adopted by the AAP, it said, adding that the most patriotic thing to do is to stand for the greater good, and not just the lesser evil. ''The Aam Aadmi Party is not just an alternative, but the solution to Mumbai's woes,'' AAP's Mumbai working president Ruben Mascarenhas claimed.

