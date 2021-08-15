Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi hoists National Flag at AICC headquarters in Delhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday hoisted the National Flag at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 15:55 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi hoists the National Flag at AICC headquarters. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday hoisted the National Flag at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while extending his greetings on the 75th independence day, shared the first two lines of the national song 'sare jahan se acha'.

"Sare jahan se acha, Hindustan humara. Humbulbule hai iske. Yeh gulistan humara. Kuch bat hai ki hasti mit ti nahi humare. Sadiyo rahe hai dushman daur-e-jama humara" he posted on his Instagram. "On 75th Independence Day, UP Congress will honour freedom fighters, their families, farmers in every village of UP under "JaiBharat Jan Sampark Abhiyan" and thank each and every person for their contribution in strengthening the country," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag and delivered the customary Address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. The Prime Minister had launched 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from Sabarmati Ashrama, Ahmedabad in Gujarat in March 2021 to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

