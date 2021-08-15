MP minister falls ill hours before I-Day event; airlifted to Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Social Justice Minister Prem Singh Patel fell ill on Sunday and was unable to attend the flag hoisting ceremony at an Independence Day function in Burhanpur, a senior official said.

Patel, who is also the guardian minister of Burhanpur, had arrived here on Saturday evening for the Independence Day flag hoisting function. The minister complained of chest pain at around 2 am on Sunday and a team of doctors conducted some tests on him and went back after providing him treatment, Burhanpur's Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr M P Garg said.

''He was advised rest. At around 7 am, a medical team visited him again. The minister complained of chest pain and uneasiness. He was taken to a private hospital at around 10 am. The minister insisted on getting an advanced health checkup done in Bhopal, following which he was airlifted to the state capital,'' the official said.

District Collector Praveen Singh hoisted the national flag at the main function here at around 9 am, he added.

