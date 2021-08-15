Russian President Putin greets India on Independence Day

India rightfully enjoys respect on the world stage as it plays an important role in resolving various issues on the global agenda, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said while greeting the country on its 75th Independence Day.

Putin sent a message to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveying his wishes on the occasion.

''Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of Independence Day,'' Putin said.

''India's achievements in the economic, social and other fields are widely acknowledged. Your country rightfully enjoys high prestige on the world stage, plays an important role in resolving topical issues on the international agenda,'' he added.

The message from Putin was shared on Twitter by the Indian embassy in Russia.

Putin said Russia values the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between the two countries.

''I am sure that further development of the entire complex of constructive Russia-India relations fully meets the interests of our peoples, goes towards strengthening stability and security at the regional and global level,'' he said.

''I wish you good health and success, and I wish all the citizens of friendly India well-being and prosperity,'' he added.

Russia has been a longstanding and time-tested partner for India.

The development of India-Russia relations has been a key pillar of India's foreign policy. India has longstanding and wide-ranging cooperation with Russia in the field of defence.

